The Sad Reality: Taylor Swift Is Making The NFL A Crap Load Of Money — $331.5 Million To Be Exact

Point, blank, period: Taylor Swift is getting the NFL paid.

Say what you want about the Swift phenomenon in the National Football League, but an analysis finds that the pop star is making the shield a ton of money — a whopping $331.5 million in enhanced brand value. And this is all thanks to the loving relationship between her and Travis Kelce (or more so the publicity and social media attention from it).

Horrible news for us fans, fantastic news if you’re the NFL. (RELATED: I Gotta Give Him His Props: Taylor’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Breaks Jerry Rice’s All-Time Postseason Receptions Record)

Front Office Sports took an examination at the effect that Swift has had on the league since she and Kelce started dating, and has unveiled that she has brought in the “equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL.”

Apex President Eric Smallwood based the value on the “reach and impact” of Swift, taking a look at the Taylor Swift-related coverage from both the Chiefs and the NFL from Sept. 24 to Jan. 22.

It’s estimated that Taylor Swift has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 MILLION for the NFL and the Chiefs since the first game she attended in September. pic.twitter.com/H4Nnx6VwEJ — Pop Hive (@thepophive) January 29, 2024

At this point, I can’t even hate on the NFL from a business standpoint. The whole Taylor Swift hype is obviously working and bringing in a crazy amount of cash.

With that being said though, I hate it from a football fan’s view, because you know this is going to make the NFL even more bubblegum.

Anyways … 13 more days, ladies and gentlemen. I’m sure I’ll have more Taylor Swift coverage for you. *rolls eyes*