Border Patrol Council Pres Brandon Judd Rips Into Biden Officials, Says Migrants Know They Won’t Be ‘Held Accountable’

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd ripped into Biden officials Friday on Fox News, stating that illegal migrants know they won’t be held accountable.

Judd appeared on “Jesse Watters PrimeTime” to discuss the increasing tension at the southern border as the U.S. continues to see record numbers of illegal immigrants cross into the country. Fox guest host Will Cain questioned the Border Patrol council president on his thoughts regarding the recent attacks from a group of illegal immigrants attacking two New York Police department officers, noting how they were released shortly after their arrest. (RELATED: Arizona Election Law May Enable Non-Citizens To Vote In 2024 Presidential Election, Experts Warn)

Judd stated while he hated the image of the migrants flipping off cameras as they were released from jail, he was happy people could see what agents deal with “every single day.” Judd described the environment Border Patrol handles, noting how migrants continue to act the way they do because “we reward them.”

“As much as I hate that image I’m very happy that they actually did that because that’s what we see on the border every single day. Ou agent s– we see that every single day. Every single time we put on a uniform we go out there, we get spit on, they [give us] the bird, they cuss us out, they tell us they’re going to kill our children and yet this administration does absolutely nothing to hold them accountable. They hung us the bird – they were free to do that because we taught them that it’s okay,” Judd stated.

“Anytime that they cross the border illegally and we reward them, they know that they can do that. They know that they can flee to California. They know that nobody is going to come after them and look for them, and that’s one of the magnets that draws so many people across our borders illegally. They know that they can commit further crimes and they’re not going to be held accountable.”

Cain jumped in to point out that America is no longer a “serious country,” due to the loss of law, order, and justice, highlighting how the federal government is essentially letting illegal immigrants of with “no deterrent and no punishment.” Judd echoed the Fox guest hosts’ sentiments, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for pandering to their “open border radical base.” (RELATED: ‘Not A Friendly Migration’: Bret Weinstein Details Trip To Darien Gap With Tucker, Warns About Alleged Chinese Camp)

“I mean we’re not a serious country, not even remotely a serious country. When you are waving people through and ultimately letting them go and with no deterrent and no punishment, you are literally not a country. You don’t have law and order or justice,” Cain stated.

“You’re absolutely correct. When you hear Vice President Harris say that the border is not open. When you hear Secretary Mayorkas say the border is not open, the proof is in the pudding. All you have to do is look at the people we are releasing,” Judd continued. “If people cross our borders illegally and are released, that is the definition of an open border. If the cartels can control areas of our border to bring in their higher valued products – the fentanyl, the cocaine, the methamphetamine, the criminal aliens, the aliens from special interest countries. If they can do that, that is an open border. Everything that we are seeing defines an open border and the administration continues to pander to its open border radical base.”

Issues over the ongoing border crisis have continued to escalate for President Joe Biden and his administration as the number of illegal crossing has hit record peaks. Democrats have now started to echo sentiments from GOP lawmakers following a rise in illegal immigrants flooding sanctuary cities.

A group of illegal immigrants had allegedly beaten two NYPD officers near Times Square last weekend, however, following their arrests they were recorded flipping off cameras and laughing as they walked out. As New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul stated deportation should be considered for the group, reports have circulated that some of the migrants have fled to California.