Heidi Klum Breaks The Internet With Eye-Popping Outfit

Supermodel Heidi Klum sizzled in an eye-popping mini dress as she arrived for the Warner Music Group’s pre-Grammy party on Thursday.

The Victoria’s Secret model drew the attention of every camera in a sleeveless, asymmetrical black dress that was cut precisely to accentuate her cleavage at every angle. The dress boasted cutouts at the front, a plunging cleavage line and sharp cut lines that required absolutely nothing in the way of jewelry accents. The model just proved that 50 is the new 20.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge wore natural-colored, dewy makeup on her lips and cheeks and accentuated her eyes with dramatic black eye makeup to make them pop. Her hair cascaded around her face and fell naturally to her shoulders in an effortless, supermodel fashion that only she could pull off.

The tight, form-fitting black mini dress was cut quite short, but Klum kept the focus on the sharp lines at the top of the dress, by adding a pair of sheer black nylons to the outfit.

She wore simple black shoes with shimmering bejeweled straps that added a touch of femininity and glamor to her look.

The famous supermodel strutted her stuff for the cameras, smiling effortlessly and confidently as photographers captured the statement-dress to its full effect.

She posted images of herself in the dress to her Instagram page, and threw credit to her entourage, thanking everyone from her makeup artist to the dress designer for glamming her up for this special night. (RELATED: Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Cringey Penis-In-Popcorn Story)

Klum turned off the comments for both posts featuring her gorgeous dress, letting fans know that she quite frankly doesn’t need them to weigh in to tell her how perfect her look was for this pre-Grammy party.