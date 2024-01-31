Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Cringey Penis-In-Popcorn Story

Supermodel Heidi Klum revealed one of her most cringey sexual moments on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Podcast host Alex Cooper asked Klum to describe “the most cringe thing” a guy has done to get her attention, and the model had a story to share that caught Cooper off guard.

“Mmm, they put their wiener in the popcorn box,” Klum said, causing Cooper to burst out laughing.

Klum went on to describe the moment when her date pulled a stunt she had never experienced before.

“You know when they hold the popcorn box, and you just keep eating, and all of a sudden … I was like … yes, there was more in the popcorn box as it was sitting on his lap,” she said, as she explained that her date had put his penis through a hole in the bottom of the popcorn box.

The former Victoria’s Secret runway model went on to offer a more detailed explanation about what happened.

“He dug a hole in the bottom, shoved his little wiener sausage through it, and as I was munching down, yes…” Klum explained, as she gestured with her hands, mimicking the motion of eating popcorn as she recalled the incident. “I thought it was funny.”

Klum admitted that although the stunt was brazen, it left her feeling concerned for her date.

“Poor him, because also it was like, it’s salty!” she said.

Cooper couldn’t hold back her laughter. She went on to ask if the butter had served to lubricate the intruding member.

“There was no lubage on it, but it was, like, you know, it made me laugh. Like, no one had ever done that,” the supermodel said. “You have to be very creative and confident to pull that off!”

Klum said the stunt wasn’t sexy in any way, and noted that she did not end up having sex with the man. (RELATED: 50-Year-Old Heidi Klum Goes Topless In Selfie Beach Video)

When asked if her date’s penis was erect, Klum said it definitely wasn’t.

“I mean, let’s call it chubby,” she clarified.