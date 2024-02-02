House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Fani Willis

The House Judiciary Committee sent a subpoena Friday to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for documents related to her potential misuse of federal funds related to her indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“On August 24, 2023, the Committee on the Judiciary wrote to you requesting documents in the custody of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) relating, in part, to its receipt and use of federal grant funds issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ),” a letter sent from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan states. “Since that date, we have sent two additional letters, on September 27, 2023, and December 5, 2023, reiterating our requests. To date, you have failed to comply voluntarily with any of our requests.”

“In accordance with the attached Schedule instructions, you, Fani T. Willis, in your capacity as the District Attorney of Fulton County and head of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, are required to produce the following items in your possession, custody, or control, from the period of September 1, 2020, to present in unredacted form,” the subpoena reads:

All documents and communications referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds, including, but not limited to, federal funds from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

All documents and communications referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, including, but not limited to federal funds from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced members of a new investigatory committee Monday that will have subpoena power and are looking into Willis, the Daily Caller first reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GA Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones Announces Members Of New Investigatory Committee Looking Into Fani Willis)

The committee is bipartisan, with six Republicans and three Democrats, and will look into Willis’ relationship with her alleged lover Nathan Wade, and the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds. Willis has faced continued scrutiny over whether her indictment against Trump was politically motivated. (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Fani Willis Over Trump Indictments)

The Daily Caller News Foundation has continued to extensively report on the alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars and their alleged failure to properly report them.