EXCLUSIVE: GA Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones Announces Members Of New Investigatory Committee Looking Into Fani Willis

Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones will announce members of a new investigatory committee Monday that will have subpoena power and are looking into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Daily Caller has first learned.

The committee will be bipartisan, with six Republicans and three Democrats, and will look into Willis’ relationship with her alleged lover Nathan Wade, and the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds. Willis has faced continued scrutiny over whether her indictment against Trump was politically motivated.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has continued to extensively report on the alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars and their alleged failure to properly report them.

"The Georgia Senate has the right and responsibility to investigate misuse of taxpayer resources by public officials. I have full faith in the members of this investigative committee, chosen this morning by the Committee on Assignments, and their efforts to pursue the truth wherever it may lead," Jones told the Caller before announcing the committee.

"With this announcement, we are one step closer to uncovering the truth behind Fani Willis, her relationship with Mr. Wade, and the misuse of taxpayer funds," Jones added.

Jones announced the following state Senators will be serving on the new investigatory committee:

Senator Bill Cowsert (District 46), who will serve as chair; Senator Greg Dolezal (District 28), who will serve as vice chair; Senator Jason Esteves (District 6); Senator John Kennedy (District 18); Senator Blake Tillery (District 19); Senator Harold Jones (District 22); Senator Bo Hatchett (District 50); Senator Steve Gooch (District 51); and Senator Gloria Butler (District 55).

“As you know, the Senate recently adopted Senate Resolution 465, which created the Senate Special Committee on Investigations. Pursuant to its authority under the resolution, the Senate Committee on Assignments has made the following appointments to the committee,” Jones wrote in the letter to Georgia Secretary of the Senate David Cook.