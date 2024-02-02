REPORT: Joe Rogan Reaches New Major Deal With Spotify

Notable podcast host Joe Rogan agreed to a new deal with Spotify that will allow his show to broadcast on several major platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Spotify will broadcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” across major platforms and sell ads to secure revenue, including in the form of videos on YouTube, The WSJ reported. The deal is reportedly estimated to be valued up to $250 million over a period of multiple years with a minimum amount promised upfront and sharing of ad revenue.

Spotify is working to update its deals with top podcasters to expand its outreach to other platforms to increase ad sales and its audience, the outlet reported. It is reportedly further looking to pay lower amounts upfront to help share risk with its top talent.

Before this new deal, Rogan’s show was aired exclusively on Spotify since securing a deal with the company in 2020, according to The WSJ. His show has reportedly remained the most popular program on the service.

Spotify agreed to a $100 million deal in 2020 to bring Rogan to its platform in its first deal due to the audience viewership and ad revenue attached to his presence, according to The WSJ. (RELATED: Psaki Weighs In On Joe Rogan, Says Tech Platforms Need To Be ‘Doing More’ To Curb ‘Misinformation’)

Spotify overcame Apple, becoming the most used podcast streaming service after it spent large sums of money to attract large audiences through securing major shows, The WSJ reported.

Several liberal celebrities called on Spotify to fire Rogan after he interviewed prominent virologist Dr. Robert Malone, who cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Singer-songwriter Neil Young and Joni Mitchell boycotted Spotify by asking the platform to remove their music over Rogan’s interview with Malone, and a group of 270 doctors requested Spotify implement a COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Spotify removed some of Rogan’s podcasts after several employees expressed their grievances over his podcast in 2021.