Mariah Carey Trolled For Wearing Crotch-Revealing Outfit

Fans mercilessly trolled Mariah Carey on social media after the mega-star wore a bronze, crotch-revealing bodysuit getup Thursday to the Recording Academy Honors.

Fans mocked Carey over the exposed crotch and dragged her for looking trashy and cheap. The five-time Grammy Award winner might top the charts with her musical hits, but her outfit was a definite miss. She wore a bronze, corseted body suit that was draped with copper tulle around her torso. The tulle was woven into a skirt, and tied in a large, puffy bow that was placed on her hip but left her crotch revealed.

Mariah Carey attending the Black Music Collective Awards in Schiaparelli Couture 🤎✨ pic.twitter.com/RKsBCt0WdU — Kea (@jacquemusx) February 2, 2024

The dress was originally a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 23 Couture design worn by Adut Akech on the runway. Akech wore it well — Carey — not so much.

Insults that were hurled toward the 54-year-old include, “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” and “whomever did this to Mimi should be fired.”

mariah carey at the black music collective awards in schiaparelli fw23 couture,originally worn by adut akech on the runway pic.twitter.com/wUFaI7sHq4 — ❦ (@modelsdiaryy) February 2, 2024

Others trashed the star’s team for allowing her to step out like this in public, writing, “is she missing bottom part of the outfit? her stylist is trying to assassinate her. The assassination of Mimi”

People couldn’t resist poking fun at Carey’s inability to pull off a fashion-forward outfit in spite of her position in Hollywood.

Mariah Carey, Global Impact Award recipient, looked radiant on the #RecordingAcademyHonors black carpet last night. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Yk0SWSLWzi — People (@people) February 2, 2024

“Daindre really can’t dress 😭😭 like each time he’s trying to be fashion fashion it always looks force and ugly,” one person wrote.

“How do you make schiaparelli look tacky? her stylist hates her i fear?” said another person on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘Look At This Dumb Bitch’: Olivia Munn Trolls Herself On Social Media)

Carey did not share images of herself wearing this outfit on her Instagram account.