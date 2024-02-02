NBA Star Fined More For Calling Referees Cheaters Than Draymond Green Was For Literally Choking Another Player

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $40,000 following comments he made after Wednesday night’s game where he called the referees “cheat ass refs.”

Edwards went fully off on the refs after his team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night “Imma take the fine cause the refs did not give us no calls tonight,” Edwards said after the game. “We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know how we won tonight.”

After the NBA issued the fine Edwards was unapologetic. “I don’t care about it, shit it needed to be said. Like I said I’ll take the finem, it’s ok.”

#Timberwolves guard (and expected All-Star with announcement tonight) Anthony Edwards reacted today to his $40K fine for criticizing the officiating after Monday’s win at OKC: #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/4M6A6Jf87G — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) February 1, 2024

When asked why the NBA added an extra $15,000 to the usual $25,000 fine for critcizing officials Edwards said “probably because I said they was cheating.”

This is contrast to Draymond Green’s $25,000 fine for flagrantly assaulting the Timberwolves Rudy Gobert in November.

This wild discrepancy can only be explained by one thing. The NBA is salty that Ant noticed their refs actually ARE cheating. (RELATED: ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Immature’: Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch Rips Into His Own Team After Loss To Hornets)

Think about it. The NBA is the only major American sports league that has a referee that’s admitted on the record to fixing games.

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2008 for his role in a now-widely publicized game fixing scandal.

I’m not saying the refs Edwards had issues with were definitely conspiring against him BUT… I do believe the massive fine is an indication that the NBA reeaaaaallly doesn’t want the cheating implication out there in the slightest. Me thinks thou doth protesteth too much NBA.