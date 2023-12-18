‘Send Da Video’: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Exposed For Trying To Bully And Bribe IG Model Into Abortion

So an NBA player and Instagram model walk into a bar…

Anthony Edwards, who is a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is publicly taking back words that he said to a woman that seemingly urged her to abort her baby — a baby that also belonged to him.

Taking to his social media Monday, Edwards released a statement to address the alleged text conversation between him and a woman that he apparently impregnated. (RELATED: Miami Heat Branded ‘Realistic’ Landing Spot For Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen As Trade Rumors Start To Fire Up: REPORT)

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” wrote Edwards. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Here’s the alleged text conversation in question:

Damn Anthony Edwards knocked up an IG model and she exposed him pic.twitter.com/Nvid0FrNMW — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023

So two things from this story: 1. Anthony Edwards is not only a baby killer, but holy hell, what an idiot to have this conversation in texts, and 2. Speaking of his stupidity, he was dumb enough to trust a whore? Why are we trusting these kinds of women when they ruin men’s lives over and over and over … and over … again?

What a couple of clowns, but I can’t even go in on them how I want, because at the end of the day, there’s a poor innocent little baby in the middle of this entire thing.