Crazy Brawl During Warriors-Timberwolves Game Ends In Chokehold And Multiple Ejections

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves got into a heated brawl during an in-season tournament game Tuesday, resulting in multiple ejections.

The scuffle began when Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels were tied up near half-court, video shows. The exchange, which caused Thompson’s jersey to be torn, was broken up by Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who tried to drag Thompson away.

Warriors forward Draymond Green, who is no stranger to on-court drama, apparently took exception to Gobert’s handling of Thompson and proceeded to get Gobert into a prolonged chokehold that would make UFC fighters tremble.

Thompson, McDaniels and Green were all immediately ejected from the game, further crippling a Warriors lineup that was already without superstar Stephen Curry due to an injury. (Police Arrest Suspect For Manslaughter After Freak Occurrence In Hockey Ring: REPORT)

Gobert described Green’s chokehold as “clown behavior” and told the media, “Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” according to Jon Krawczynski, senior writer for The Athletic.

Green has cemented his reputation as a dirty player with piling suspensions, dirty plays and ejections, as he has accumulated 163 technical fouls, 18 ejections and four suspensions over his 12-year NBA career. Green has stomped on an opponent’s chest, nearly kicked an opponent in the head and punched his own teammate in the face during the off-season, just to name a few.

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars cited “excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender,” as the reasons behind Green’s most recent suspension in April, according to ESPN. This chokehold will most likely receive similar if not harsher treatment given this precedent.

The Timberwolves went on to win the contest 104-101, moving up to 2-0 in the tournament.