‘Rocky’ And ‘Predator’ Actor Carl Weathers Dead At 76

Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” films and appeared in “Predator,” “Happy Gilmore” and TV’s “Arrested Development,” died Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Weathers died in his sleep Thursday at age 76, his family said in a statement, according to People.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers made appearances in more than 75 films and television shows throughout his 50-year acting career, according to Deadline.

The famous actor is most recognized for playing Apollo Creed in “Rocky,” a role he reprised in “Rocky II,” “Rocky III” and “Rocky IV.” The character was the heavyweight champion who gave journeyman Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, an opportunity to go for the title in the 1967 film, according to the outlet.

Weathers is also known for his role in the 1987 film “Predator,” which also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. He appeared in other films including “Action Jackson,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Toy Story 4,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Speaks About The Devastating Death Of His Son, Sage)

Weathers appeared in nine episodes of Disney’s “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” throughout its three seasons. He played Greef Karga, the leader of the Bounty Hunters Guild. The famous actor directed two episodes of the series, according to the outlet.

Weathers gave the commencement address for his graduation at San Diego State University in 1987, the outlet reported. He started his acting career in the early 1970s, guest starring in television shows including “Good Times,” “Kung Fu,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “Cannon.”