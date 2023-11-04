Sylvester Stallone Reveals Original ‘Rocky’ Screenplay Was Different

Sylvester Stallone revealed that his initial vision for “Rocky” was far different from the beloved character we know today.

In the Netflix documentary titled “Sly,” Stallone opens up about the journey of his iconic character, per Deadline. In his early concept, Rocky was portrayed as a “thuggish” figure, influenced by Martin Scorsese’s gritty crime drama, “Mean Streets.” However, a friend’s critique sparked a pivotal change. After reading the script, she expressed her disdain for Rocky, finding him too cruel and unlikable due to his penchant for violence.

Taking her feedback to heart, Stallone sought a way to soften the character’s edges. He proposed that Rocky, despite his profession, would “stop short” of being excessively violent. Additionally, the introduction of a girlfriend character was suggested to add depth and warmth to the story, the outlet further reported. (RELATED: ‘It Got Out Of Control’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Discusses Rivalry With Fellow Action Superstar)

The success that followed was monumental, with the original “Rocky” film grossing $117 million at the box office and paving the way for a beloved franchise that has endured for decades.

In the documentary, Stallone also shared a shocking revelation about an incident during the filming of “Rocky IV.” He recalled that during a fight scene Dolph Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago, he incurred injuries. Stallone described how Lundgren’s blows led to a swelling in his heart and a blood pressure spike of 260, prompting his hospitalization, Deadline added.

Stallone noted that he found himself in intensive care surrounded by nuns, fearing the worst but hoping for “one more round.” Doctors informed him that the impact he had endured was so severe that it made his heart shift within his ribcage, a condition typically seen in head-on collisions. In a jest, Stallone quipped, “I did hit a bus, of sorts.”