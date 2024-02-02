EXCLUSIVE: Senate Candidate Says He’s A ‘Quick No Vote’ For Mitch McConnell In Damning Statement

Utah Senate candidate and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said Friday there’s no way he’s going to support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell or anyone like him for the position in future.

“We need new leadership in the Senate. I’m a quick no vote for McConnell or McConnell-like. What we’ve been doing isn’t working, and we need leaders who understand that. We need leadership who realize we need to secure our own border rather than Ukraine’s. We need leadership who realize we can’t spend our way out of debt,” Staggs told The Daily Caller in an exclusive comment.

But if not McConnell, then who does Staggs want to see as Senate leader? “Personally, I’d love to see a Mike Lee, Tommy Tuberville or Rand Paul type, but I guess that all depends on who’s running. Rick Scott would be an easy yes for me,” Staggs stated.

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Candidate Asks Peers To Sign Contract That Would Change Everything About Politics | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/WO6klslNjU — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) November 7, 2023

Staggs is running a campaign based on reducing “corruption within the halls of Congress” while restoring “fiscal order,” a seven-point contract produced by the candidate and his campaign obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Utah Rep, Former NFL Star Burgess Owens Blasts Biden, Announces 2024 Endorsement For Donald Trump)

He first hit headlines in early 2023 when he firmly explained to members of his local school board that they needed to remove alleged pornography from classrooms and school libraries. He also challenged incumbent Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to a debate, while calling out what he viewed as the latter’s hypocrisy over the border crisis and other policies. Staggs is one of several contenders for Romney’s seat.