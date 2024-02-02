Vince McMahon’s Sexual Harassment And Trafficking Lawsuit Just Took An Unexpected Twist

Vince McMahon’s co-defendant, John Laurinaitis, claimed he was also one of McMahon’s alleged victims in a stunning twist in McMahon’s sex-trafficking lawsuit.

Laurinaitis, the former head of talent relations for the WWE, claimed he was recruited by WWE founder McMahon to have sex with Janel Grant, the alleged victim who filed a lawsuit against him, accusing McMahon of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, according to Vice News.

“Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out,” Laurinaitis’ lawyer, Edward Brennan told Vice News.

Brennan went on to vehemently defend his client against all claims made against him in this matter.

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media,” Brennan said.

Brennan was asked to re-confirm that Laurinaitis was claiming to be a victim in this case, to which he responded, “Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met.”

“Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them,” Brennan said in his statement to Vice.

The court-filed complaint detailed allegations that McMahon told Grant to create “explicit content” for Laurinaitis, and McMahon then proceeded to arrange a threesome between them. It specified that Laurinaitis declined to answer when Grant asked him if this was the first time this situation had occurred.

Grant claimed McMahon sexually abused her with toys named after wrestling stars and allegedly defecated on her during an alleged forced threesome.

Grant’s lawsuit, filed in Connecticut, alleged Laurinaitis and McMahon both forced themselves on her and took turns restraining her in an alleged assault in June 2021 at the WWE headquarters.

McMahon has since stepped down from his executive chairman role at WWE-parent TKO Holdings.

McMahon is the step-father of WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella.

McMahon continues to deny all allegations made against him.

This story continues to unfold.