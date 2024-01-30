Nikki And Brie Bella Break Silence On Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Vince McMahon

WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella broke their silence on allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking made against their stepfather John Laurinaitis and WWE co-founder, Vince McMahon.

The Bella sisters shared their concern after former WWE employee Janel Grant came forward with serious allegations against both men.

“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE,” the Bella Sisters wrote Monday night on Twitter. “It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did.”

Nikki and Brie went on to say, “This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are.”

Their message has been viewed on their social media account over 1.7 million times in less than 24 hours.

Grant filed documents in court alleging McMahon repeatedly sexually assaulted her and trafficked her during her three-years with his organization. She detailed the allegations and provided examples of some of the alleged assaults, including an incident in which she accused McMahon of forcing her to have a threesome with Laurinaitis, according to TMZ.

Grant said that McMahon threatened her employment during the time she was allegedly coerced into sex acts and trafficked, according to TMZ.

The Bella twins did not directly address the allegations made against their stepfather, other than to say they do not condone any type of abuse.

“We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives,” they wrote in the statement.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)This is not the first time Laurinaitis was accused of inappropriate sexual conduct. The WWE released him when allegations of sexual abuse first surfaced in 2022. He did not return to the WWE.

Laurinaitis is married to Kathy Colace, the mother of Nikki and Brie Bella.

This is the first time the sisters directly addressed the allegations made against their stepfather, although they did not mention him by name in their statement. (RELATED: Former WWE Employee Janel Grant Accuses Vince McMahon Of Sex Trafficking, Lawsuit Says: REPORT)

Neither McMahon nor Laurinaitis have addressed the allegations made against them. The allegations have not been proven in court.

This story continues to develop.