Woman Survives Life-Threatening Ordeal Straight Out Of ‘Star Wars’: REPORT

A woman fell into a dumpster in Manchester, New Hampshire, and survived the shocking event, ironically resembling a famous “Star Wars” movie scene, according to multiple reports.

The City of Manchester Fire Department (CMFD) reported that on Monday afternoon, a 60-year-old woman became trapped inside the garbage truck in an attempt to throw away the garbage, The AP reported. Local authorities explained that the driver “had reportedly compacted the garbage up to 4 times,” a CMFD press release said (RELATED: ‘Completely Brokenhearted’: Baby Found Dead In Construction Site Dumpster: REPORT)

The woman was saved by her neighbors, Matthew and Amanda Czzowitz, who heard the sound of someone in “agony” from inside the vehicle, Boston 25 reported, according to The Independent.

“We realised someone was actually in the truck in the compactor because we could hear screaming,” Mr. Czzowitz informed Boston 25, The Independent reported. “My kids are home from school, and they’re watching. I was like, girls, once you see her come out, I don’t want you watching.”

The woman was then rescued by the firefighters, who immediately transported her to the Elliot Hospital, reporting severe injuries, according to the CMFD. “In 32 years, I’ve never seen anything like this my whole career,” said Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet, WMUR-TV reported. “It’s alarming, because you don’t really think it’s true.”

An investigation is still ongoing, according to The Independent.