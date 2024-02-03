At Least 46 Dead As Forest Fires In Chile Spread Danger, Damage

Forest fires in Chile claimed the lives of 46 individuals and damaged approximately 1,100 homes, President Gabriel Boric confirmed Saturday, according to the Associated Press (AP).

President Boric, in a nationally televised address, cautioned the death count could increase. He urged his fellow Chileans to heed the instructions of rescue workers, according to the AP.

“If you are told to evacuate don’t hesitate to do it,” the president said. “The fires are advancing fast and climatic conditions have made them difficult to control. There are high temperatures, strong winds and low humiditiy.”

Amid unusually high temperatures in the days leaing up to now, 92 wildfires are raging through the heart and southern regions of the country, Chile’s Interior Minister Carolina Tohá stated, according to the outlet. The most lethal fires are reportedly concentrated in the Valparaíso region, prompting authorities to advise residents against leaving their homes to ensure unimpeded access for emergency vehicles such as fire engines and ambulances.

Details regarding casualties reportedly remain undisclosed by the minister; however, she highlighted that two significant fires near Quilpué and Villa Alemana have consumed over 8,000 hectares (around 19,770 acres) since Friday, the outlet reported. One of these fires poses a threat to Viña del Mar, a coastal resort town, where certain areas have already suffered considerable damage, according to the outlet.

Villa Independencia, a neighborhood situated on the outskirts of Viña del Mar, suffered the total destruction of numerous homes and businesses, the AP reported. Residents reportedly encountered the grim sight of charred vehicles and ash-covered streets.

Rolando Fernández, a resident who reportedly lost his home, recounted how the fire rapidly engulfed the area in flames and smoke. In a span of a few minutes, the vicinity was consumed by fire and smoke, prompting all individuals to flee for safety, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Massive Fire Destroys Multiple Apartments, Displaces 80 Residents)

“I’ve been here 32 years and never imagined this would happen,” said Rolando Fernández. “I’ve worked my whole life, and now I’m left with nothing.”

In response to the crisis, three shelters have been established in the Valparaíso area, and efforts to combat the fires have been bolstered by the deployment of 19 helicopters and over 450 firefighters, the AP noted. Despite these measures, reaching the hardest-hit communities remains a challenge, according to the outlet.

The fires have reportedly spread across difficult-to-access mountainous terrains and impacted precariously situated neighborhoods on the fringes of Viña del Mar. The disaster has also led to power outages, necessitated the evacuation of four hospitals and three nursing homes in the Valparaíso region and resulted in the destruction of two bus terminals, according to the AP.