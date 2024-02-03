Man Dies In SoFi Stadium’s Lake, The Second Drowning In Two Years

A young man drowned outside California’s SoFi Stadium late Friday evening, Fox 11 reported.

A 19-year-old man was spotted by stadium security venturing into the adjacent lake around 9:30 p.m., according to Fox 11. Witnesses reported seeing him swim before he disappeared beneath the water’s surface, failing to reemerge. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department immediately mobilized a search and rescue operation, according to the outlet.

The search and rescue team discovered the young man’s body within the lake’s depths at 11 p.m., according to the outlet.

Man Drowns In Sofi Stadium Lake, Second Victim In Two Years https://t.co/MwlzrXTR8Z — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2024

SoFi Stadium extended its sympathies to the bereaved. “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual last evening,” SoFi Stadium said in a statement, Deadline reported. “Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.” (RELATED: REPORT: Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan, Drowns While Trying To Help Child)

As the investigation into the incident continues, details remain scarce as the officials maintain discretion out of respect for the victim’s family who have yet to be formally informed, Fox 11 reported.

This incident marks the second drowning in two years at the SoFi Stadium Lake. The first accident took place in July 2022, according to Deadline. The lake, known for its sizable expanse and scenic waterfall, has become a cause for reflection on the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent future accidents.