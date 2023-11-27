Los Angeles Chargers Fans Fill SoFi Stadium With ‘Fire Staley’ Chants In A Truly Embarrassing Display Of Desperation

Chargers fans are desperate for success, and I don’t blame ’em.

With Sunday’s action all said and done, the Los Angeles Chargers are now sitting at a dismal 4-7, and this just a season after making the playoffs. And as a result, let’s just be honest here, head coach Brandon Staley is most likely going to get canned after the campaign is over.

You know Chargers fans would be absolutely ecstatic over that news. That was on clear display (along with their pain, frustration and dead dreams) during Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, as “Fire Staley” chants filled SoFi Stadium. (RELATED: Video Shows Buffalo Bills’ Shaq Lawson Shoving Loud-Mouthed Philadelphia Eagles Fan)

“FIRE STALEY! FIRE STALEY! FIRE STALEY!”

Oh yeah, Los Angeles fans kept it real.

From the field all the way up to the nosebleeds, Chargers went full-force in uniting to hammer Staley with chants, making it clear as day they want him out of Hollywood. And can you blame them for the wasted year of having Justin Herbert as their quarterback?

WATCH:

Fire Staley chants! Smartest fans in the league⚡️😂😎 👂 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Z1Oowkj4Id — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) November 27, 2023

Man, I truly do feel for Los Angeles and Chargers fans.

Y’all already know how much I love LA, and I’ve been a fan of the Chargers brand ever since the LaDainian Tomlinson days. Man, I loved that dude.

The best dual-threat RB of all time?@LT_21 wrecked gameplans every week. pic.twitter.com/L4h9PXchNe — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) June 23, 2019

Here’s to you, Chargers fans. Here’s to finding your success like my Miami Dolphins eventually did.