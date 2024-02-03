11-Year-Old Las Vegas Boy ‘Lost His Face’ After Allegedly Being Struck By Truck

An 11-year-old Las Vegas boy “lost his face” Tuesday after being hit by a truck, 8 News Now reported.

Rayan Kim was allegedly struck by a pickup truck around 7:30 a.m. as he was riding an e-bike on the sidewalk to Gunderson Middle School, according to the outlet.

The child was reportedly thrown from his e-bike when the 2012 Nissan Frontier allegedly hit him and ran him over one mile away from his destination, according to the outlet. He was transported to University Medical Center after the accident, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“He lost his right ear, skin and face,” the child’s mother told the outlet.

Stricken Las Vegas mom says son, 11, has ‘lost his FACE’ after being struck by truck while cycling to school on sidewalk https://t.co/0jnSzE1tzs pic.twitter.com/SgrjLDyHzQ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 3, 2024



The victim is suffering life-threatening injuries, including fractures to his jaw, a brain hemorrhage and a broken left arm, as he struggles to survive, the outlet reported. Police urged drivers to be aware of bicyclists in the area as back-to-back crashes involving children have occurred, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Missing Child’s Body Found Encased In Concrete 5 Years Later: REPORT)

“We don’t [need] more victims,” the victim’s mother said. “We must teach and show them what real love is and what is safe, and how to save future children.”

Family members have raised more than $51,000 at the time of publication for the child’s surgeries through a GoFundMe page. Gunderson Middle School collected gift cards and gifts for Kim on Friday after school at the front office, according to the outlet.

“He’s always by my side and affects everyone’s life,” the child’s mother said.