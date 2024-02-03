3 Wounded In Paris Train Station Stabbing Attack

Three people were wounded in a Saturday morning attack at a crowded Paris train station, according to The Guardian.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly used a knife and a hammer to carry out the attack at the Gare de Lyon train station. The suspect then allegedly attempted to set fire to his backpack, the outlet reported.

The suspect is likely to have mental health issues and was arrested by police following the incident, CBS News reported. The suspect is originally from Mali but possessed an Italian driver’s license, The Guardian reported. Following his arrest, the unnamed suspect was found to also have in his possession prescription medications indicating he has been receiving treatment for mental issues, according to the outlet. The attack is not currently believed to be linked to terrorism, the outlet reported.

Paris has been the site of numerous attacks by Islamic extremists, likely heightening the need for an elevated security status prior to the Olympic Games scheduled to begin this summer.

Olympic organizers have reportedly taken measures to reduce the scheduled attendance of the opening ceremony, in addition to deploying soldiers and police officers to prevent and address the risk of attacks such as Saturday’s stabbing. These precautions led to soldiers bring present in the Gare de Lyon train station, however the alleged attacker was reportedly detained by other passengers.(RELATED: Peter Thiel Bankrolling New ‘Olympics On Steroids’ Where Athletes Can Dope Out In The Open)

The Gare de Lyon train station remains closed following the attack while an investigation is ongoing.