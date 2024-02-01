Peter Thiel Bankrolling New ‘Olympics With Steroids’ Where Athletes Can Dope ‘Out In The Open’

Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel is using a portion of his fortune to bankroll a venture inspired by the Olympics that would permit competitors to use performance enhancing drugs.

The new venture, dubbed “Enhanced Games,” is poised to not just allow, but “encourage” athletes involved in the games to dope up “out in the open and honestly,” the New York Post reported. The PayPal co-founder and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel apparently sees the less strict alternative to the Olympics as a total score and is opening his checkbook accordingly.

One of the motivations behind the birth of “Enhanced Games” is to let it serve as an outlet for more research into body supplement research and ways to reimagine perceived thresholds of human athletic performance.

Described as the “brainchild” of Dr. Aron D’Souza by the Post, the doctor who doubles as a lawyer plans to rollout more information by April 17.

Additionally, D’Souza is set to promote the new idea during the 2024 Summer Olympics which will take place in Paris, France. (RELATED: Seriously? USA Fencing At Risk Of Missing 2024 Paris Olympics After Curtis McDowald Has Outburst)

Other well known public figures that will back “Enhanced Games” include ex-Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and Apeiron Investment Group’s billionaire manager Christian Angermayer, according to the Post.

D’Souza told the outlet that he has garnered a lump sum somewhere in the neighborhood of the “high single-digit millions” which is an amount adequate “enough to produce the first games.”

It is unclear how much Thiel and the rest are investing toward the roll out of “Enhanced Games.”

The debut competitions will include competitive weightlifting, swimming, gymnastics, track and field, as well as combat.

Thus far, 900 athletes have reportedly “expressed interest” in joining in on what “Enhanced Games” has to offer.