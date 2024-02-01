85-Year-Old Indiana Man Dies From Brutal Dog Attack While Saving His Wife

An Indiana grandfather succumbed to injuries following a brutal dog attack in his backyard on the morning of Jan. 30, WTHR reported.

Eighty-five-year-old William Mundine was mauled to death by two American Bully dogs while saving his wife, according to the outlet.

Despite immediate medical attention, Mundine’s injuries proved fatal, WTHR reported. The area where the incident took place has witnessed similar aggressive canine encounters, with Indianapolis Animal Care Services indicating that this was not an isolated event, the outlet noted. The incident marks at least the third attack in the vicinity within the same week, according to WTHR.

85-year-old grandfather mauled to death by dogs while protecting wife: ‘He saved my life’ https://t.co/12yJX7sfdG pic.twitter.com/zishYWnxJk — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2024

The victim’s family is in mourning, with his granddaughter recounting the ordeal that saw multiple dogs launch an unprovoked attack on Mundine, inflicting severe wounds. “My granddaddy came out to try to shoo them away, and two pit bulls, I guess, they attacked him,” the victim’s granddaughter, Holly Watkins, said, according to WTHR. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Dogs Brutally Attacking Wheelchair-Bound Man In Florida)

Betty Mundine, the widow of the deceased, expressed her sorrow as she remembered her husband. “Thank God for him. He lived to be 85 years old. He’s been blessed. He is going to be missed,” Betty said, according to WTHR. “I say he saved my life. He was a hero.”

In response to this incident and the growing concern over animal control in the area, local authorities have stepped up their efforts, according to WTHR.