Critics Call Out Chrissy Teigen For Promoting Daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie Sale On Social Media

Chrissy Teigen was called out for promoting her daughter’s Girl Scout cookie sale Friday on Instagram.

The model and TV personality shared on Instagram a video of Luna, 7, clad in her Girl Scout uniform, inviting viewers to purchase cookies through a link posted by Teigen aimed at directly supporting Luna’s sales.

“My own daughter is now in the cookie selling game! if you’d like to support the awesomeness that is @girlscouts,” Teigen wrote. While Luna’s appeal was endearing, the post sparked a debate among Teigen’s followers, with some pointing out the potential unfairness in leveraging Teigen’s extensive social media reach. Critics argued this advantage might overshadow the efforts of other Girl Scouts, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds who lack such a platform to boost their sales. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She And John Legend Once Had Sex In A DNC Bathroom)

“Okay sort of hate this tho. Maybe link the whole wide internet to a low-income girl scout who isn’t already totally hooked up to sell all the cookies,” one user commented.

“Should be linked to less fortunate troops. I’m sorry this doesn’t seem right to me. Support your local troops first people,” another user added.

Despite the criticisms, some fans defended the wife of John Legend. “Everyones mad over her posting the link to buy cookies but thats how ive always gotten my cookies through the kids link their parents posted,” one user said.