Joe Biden’s Presidential Motorcade Causes Oregon To Be Late For College Hoops Game Against UCLA

Because, of course, Joe Biden would be involved with this.

Joe Biden deserves a lot of blame for a lot of stuff. The economy is in shambles, our border is in a complete state of disaster, absolute chaos is erupting overseas and now this guy is trying to single-handedly ruin college basketball.

In a move you would expect from ol’ Uncle Joe, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team were late to their game taking on the UCLA Bruins because of the president’s motorcade. (RELATED: Newcastle United Fan Banned From Matches Until 2026 Over Views On Transgenderism: REPORT)

Seriously, we’re so disorganized we’re delaying events now?

That has nothing to do with him, by the way.

What happened here was the Ducks and Biden were staying at the same Beverly Hills hotel, with the president being in Los Angeles to attend a fundraising event. Less than a mile from Pauley Pavilion, Oregon came out of the hotel to board their bus, but ended up having to wait for an hour for Biden’s motorcade.

So this is a first…we are less than an hour from tip and @OregonMBB is not here at Pauley Pavilion. They are stuck at their hotel and not moving because of Presidential motorcade. — Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) February 4, 2024

We’re here!!! But visiting team isn’t and we are half hour until tip. Plus a lot of crowd can’t get here because of Presidential motorcade https://t.co/1OmpK2j1Sj pic.twitter.com/AZpjuJ2GJk — Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) February 4, 2024

Now we can’t even have college basketball because of Joe Biden … what a sad state of affairs in America.