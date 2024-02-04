MetLife Stadium To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

New York City! New Jersey! You get the spotlight in 2026!

FIFA announced Sunday that East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium will be the host of the 2026 World Cup final, scheduled to take place July 19. The stadium has an 82,500 capacity.

"As an advocate for this region, and a lifelong soccer fan, I am thrilled that FIFA chose to place their trust in New York/New Jersey to host the historic FIFA World Cup 26 Final," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, per the New York City government. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our entire region; hosting the Final provides NYNJ an unparalleled platform to brilliantly showcase what we stand for – diversity, equality, access, and inclusion."

The United States, Canada and Mexico will be the hosts of the World Cup, with the very first match being carried in Mexico City.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) and AT&T Stadium (Dallas, Texas) will be the sites used for the semifinal matches, while the quarterfinals will be featured in: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California), Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri), Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) and Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida).

🥁 The #FIFAWorldCup trophy will be raised in New York New Jersey!#WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/VIuAvYxOMV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

I think it’s pretty cool that New York City/New Jersey is hosting the World Cup final, they were in my top three, but I can’t help but to feel that Miami got a bit disrespected … quarterfinals?

We’re more than a “quarterfinals” city.

FIFA dropped the ball on this one — we should have at least been in the semifinals.