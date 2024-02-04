Namibia’s president, Hage Geingob, passed away Sunday at the age of 82, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Geingob died at the Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment for cancer, according to AP. His office previously revealed his treatment for cancer, including a series of medical procedures in January, according to the outlet. Despite a brief course of novel treatment in the United States, Geingob returned home only to succumb to his illness shortly after.

Serving as the nation’s third president since its 1990 independence, Geingob was in the his second and final term. His leadership was marked by a commitment to Namibia’s stability and progress, highlighted by his background as an anti-apartheid activist and his tenure as the country’s first prime minister, the outlet reported.

Geingob was known for his diplomatic finesse, fostering relationships with Western nations and China, while navigating the complex dynamics of African politics and development. His balanced stance, particularly in regards to China’s involvement in Africa, showcased his pragmatic approach to foreign policy, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Adolf Hitler Wins Local Election In African Country Of Namibia)

Tributes for Geingob poured in from across the continent and the globe, seemingly highlighting his influence and the respect he commanded. From Zimbabwe to South Africa, and even Russia, leaders expressed their condolences, recognizing Geingob’s contributions to not only Namibia but to the broader African and international community, the AP noted.

Vice President Angolo Mbumba, 82, stepped in as the acting president. He urged the nation to remain calm during this time. “Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard,” he said, according to AP.