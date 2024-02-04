‘Oh My God, It’s Her’: Nikki Haley Guest Stars On ‘SNL’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a Feb. 3 cameo on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL).

Haley, who appeared as herself, asked a cast member playing her opponent, GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, a series of questions during a CNN town hall skit in the show’s cold open.

“Had a blast tonight on SNL,” Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after her appearance aired. “Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m.”

“I see dead people.” That’s exactly what voters will think if this race is between Trump and Biden in the fall. Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/W43LlPOoi2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024

James Austin Johnson, who played Trump, acted surprised when the “concerned South Carolina voter” he would take questions from was revealed to be Haley.

The former South Carolina governor first asked, “Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?”

“Oh my god, it’s her: the woman who was in charge of security on January 6th,” SNL’s caricature of Trump exclaimed. “It’s Nancy Pelosi!” (RELATED: Protester Rips Up Nikki Haley Sign Right In Front Of Her At Campaign Event)

The real Trump appeared to confuse former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Haley over claims of “destroyed and deleted” Jan. 6, 2021 evidence during a Jan. 20 campaign rally in New Hampshire. Haley has since weaponized the former president’s gaffe as a talking point, repeating that Trump “may need a mental competency test” in her cameo.

SNL’s Trump replied that he took the test and was “100% mental,” stating that he’s “competent because [he’s] a man.” He said that “a woman should never run our economy,” stating that “women are terrible with money.” The actor then referenced the recent E. Jean Carroll defamation trial verdict, in which Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages.

“You’ve spent $50 million in your own legal fees,” Haley said. “Do you need to borrow some money?”

“Oh Nikki, don’t do this, Nikki,” SNL’s Trump said. “Nikki don’t lose that number. Nikki Haley. Joel Osment. Nikki Haley, Joel Osment, we call her. Six Sense. Remember that one? I see dead people.”

“You know, that’s what voters will say if they see you and Joe on the ballot,” Haley said.

Haley was asked by actress Ayo Edeberi to state the “main cause of the Civil War,” referencing Haley’s failure to mention slavery when asked the same question during a January town hall by CNN. When prompted for the answer, Haley admitted, “Yep, I probably should have said that the first time.”