Trevor Noah Jumps On The Taylor Swift Bandwagon In Grammy Monologue

Trevor Noah proved he was a true Swiftie by giving Taylor Swift a nod during Sunday’s 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Noah threw his support behind Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his opening monologue. He called out the attention Swift has been getting by showing up at NFL games to support Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. “I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game,” he said.

“Ven lo que está pasando? Mientras camina Taylor, podemos notar cómo la economía de cada mesa explota”. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xUCS2Tvz3S — Baini 📷🧣 (@Lbaini) February 5, 2024

Noah didn’t just give Swift a nod during his monologue, he announced the famous singer into the room. As Noah was kicking off the Grammys with his opening speech he pointed behind him as Swift, escorted by her entourage, made a grand entrance into the awards ceremony.

“As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves,” he said.

Noah made it clear that he stood solidly behind Swift and supported her new relationship.

Speaking on how he’d handle the Grammy award mentions tonight, Noah said, “Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m going to get revenge. Every time someone says ‘Taylor Swift,’ I’m going to cut the cameras to someone who played football.”

#GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah on Taylor Swift: “I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game.” pic.twitter.com/yZLXBVLGMe — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

The camera then panned to Terry Crews in the audience.

“You like that, Terry Crews? You better fix your face Terry! We’re watching you all night. No relaxing for you!” Noah said.

Moments later the cameras panned to Swift for an entirely different reason, as she lost to Miley Cyrus in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Cyrus took home the first award of the evening for “Flowers.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Lands A Kiss On Travis Kelce In Front Of The Cameras)

