BBC Fires Senior Employee For Alleged Slew Of Antisemitic Facebook Posts: REPORT

BBC News reportedly fired a senior employee who referred to the Holocaust as a “holohoax” and called Jewish people “satanic imposters” in a slew of Facebook posts.

Dawn Queva, a senior scheduling coordinator and playout planner at BBC Three, allegedly mimicked Extremist Black Hebrew Israelite ideology, which believes Jews “satanic imposters” to black people, who they believe are the true “chosen people.” She allegedly referred to the Holocaust as a “holohoax” and accused Jews of “buying and selling those who kidnap from Africa” in one post and allegedly called Jews “Nazi apartheid parasites” in a Jan. 26 post.

The network said Queva is “no longer employed” at BBC after announcing she was set to be disciplined, according to The Telegraph.

In 2014, she allegedly referred to Israel as “Israhell,” Ashkenazi Jews as “AshkeNAZI” and the Holocaust as the “supposed holocaust of the fake Jew in Europe,” according to The Times of Israel.

In more recent posts, she allegedly referred to Jews as “a bunch of subcontinental European melanin recessive CaucAsian Japhetic AshkeNazi who have no, None, zero, zilch blood connection to the land of Palestine or Israel historically,” according to Deadline.

Good. About time @BBC took action, now firing senior employee accused of repeated antisemitic posts, Holocaust denial.https://t.co/70kt6jXlI4 — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) February 5, 2024

Another post allegedly refers to Jews as a “subcontinental Caucasian invader coloniser species with zero indigenous/blood,” Deadline reported. (RELATED: BBC Doubles Down On Translating ‘Jew’ As ‘Israeli In Palestinians’ Anti-Semitic Comments)

In a Jan. 13 post, she allegedly denied the Holocaust by writing “thieving parasite nomad squatters [Jews] will always bang on about 6 million which they still can’t prove whilst conveniently forgetting about the 10s of millions of Russians who were also killed in WWII.”

“The Zionist genocidal land squatting so-called Jews irrespective of the fact that The UKKK and Amerikkka gave away land they had no god given right to a people who have no god given right to,” another post allegedly reads.

Over twenty Jewish staffers at the network filed a complaint against the network in January over “Match of the Day” host Gary Lineker’s tweets and its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. BBC News suspended Lineker for comparing the U.K.’s asylum policy to Nazi Germany, allegedly saying it is “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s,” The Associated Press reported.

He also allegedly shared a tweet reportedly calling for the Jewish state to be banned from international soccer tournaments and another of an interview by the Guardian’s Owen Jones of Raz Segal, where he allegedly claimed Israel participated in “genocidal killing,” The Jewish Chronicle reported. Lineker defended himself by saying the post referred to Israel having been banned from the event and said he did not view the criticisms as antisemitic, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

A BBC spokesperson previously told Deadline the network condemns any form of antisemitism.

“We don’t comment on individual members of staff and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle such issues, we do not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary,” the spokesperson reportedly said.