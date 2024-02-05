Georgia Mom Has Message For Driver Who Allegedly Mowed Down Her 8-Year-Old Daughter As She Boarded School Bus

The mother of an 8-year-old who was allegedly mowed down by a car shared her thoughts on the accident that took her daughter’s life Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Adalynn Pierce, an 8-year-old student from Rock Springs Elementary School, was fatally struck by a car while she was crossing a street to board her school bus, Georgia State Police said, according to the New York Post. Adalynn’s mother, Ashley Pierce, witnessed the accident. 25-year-old Kaylee Andre was driving and allegedly hit Adalynn while attempting to overtake the bus, which was reportedly stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended, according to Georgia State Police.

The young girl was airlifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, but succumbed to her injuries the following day, according to the New York Post.

8-year-old girl struck and killed while boarding school bus — as mom forgives driver https://t.co/j3Gz6REHYZ pic.twitter.com/IpAGlZvzt4 — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2024

Ashley expressed forgiveness towards Andre. “When the accident happened, she stayed by my side the whole time. She’s the one who called 911 for me, and she just kept screaming how sorry she was and how sorry she was,” Ashley told 11Alive. “Law enforcement has said she has been nothing but cooperative the whole time. It was a mistake. Anyone could have made the same mistake.” (RELATED: 2 Killed, At Least 5 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying High-Schoolers Crashes On Highway)

Andre was arrested Saturday and charged with vehicular homicide among other offenses. She reported to troopers that her vision was obscured due to fogged-up windows, the New York Post reported. Residents reported that her windshield was partly iced over at the time of the accident. The suspect made her first court appearance Monday, where her bond was set at $20,000.

In the wake of this tragedy, a family member has initiated a petition titled “Addy’s Law” on Change.org, the New York Post reported. The proposed law aims to enhance the safety of school bus boarding by preventing children from having to cross the road.