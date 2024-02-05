‘He Gets On My Damn Nerves’: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out LeBron’s Agent As Rumors Swirl Over Superstar’s Future

ESPN’s flagship broadcaster Stephen A. Smith had some choice words for LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul as trade winds swirl around the 39-year-old star.

“I really hate saying this over national TV, because he doesn’t deserve it, but to know Rich Paul is to love him. I mean I love the guy, I really really do. He gets on my damn nerves, Windy you know that,” Smith told ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst.

“Watching you guys interact, you could sell admission,” Windhorst replied. (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Says He Had To Ask His Pastor’s Forgiveness Before Unleashing Attack On Jason Whitlock)

“I love him to death,” Smith continued. “But I don’t like his ass.”

“Rich Paul is out of control,” Smith continued. “One minute he’s sitting up there lecturing me on the game of basketball, always in favor of LeBron by the way, always always. Another minute, he’s walking in the middle of my podcast while I’m taping it in Las Vegas and just taking over the damn show. Another minute he’s coming on ‘First Take’ and then after he leaves ‘First Take’ he goes out and he shmoozes my sister Carmen.”

.@stephenasmith is calling out Rich Paul and makes a case for LeBron to the Knicks 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/1IISVqSiBC — First Take (@FirstTake) February 5, 2024

Smith revealed the possibility of Paul becoming his brother-in-law as he ranted about LeBron’s current status with the Lakers. While trade rumors have surrounded the game’s biggest star, Paul has maintained that James isn’t going anywhere.

Smith, meanwhile, implored the duo to think about tacking a New York chapter to the end of James’ storied career and trying to hard sell them on bringing LeBron to his Knicks.

“If he wants a better shot at a championship, I would say it’s something that he should consider,” Smith said.