Iconic Rapper Lil Jon Releasing Meditation Album: REPORT

Lil Jon reportedly has a new album coming out, and it’s quite different than what his fans are accustomed to.

Music industry sources said the famous artist has recorded a meditation album, which is a far cry from his famous song, “Turn Down For What.” Lil Jon recorded the new, relaxing album as a direct reflection of the new direction his personal life has taken, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Nightclub (@hakkasannightclub)

The famous artist has reportedly been making fitness and wellness a huge priority in his daily life for quite some time and focusing on his health. Clean living and overall wellness have been front and center for the star, and this genre shift is an extension of his current lifestyle, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki)

The meditation album is likely to catch many fans off guard, as it strays from the signature sounds that catapulted him to fame. Lil Jon is most famous for his hit songs “Turn Down For What” and “Get Low.”

Those curious about what the new tracks will sound like won’t have to wait very long at all. Lil Jon is reportedly dropping his 10-track album Feb. 16. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Teases Fans With New Music)

The star is rumored to be performing with Usher at the Super Bowl Halftime show, but the nature of their performance has yet to be revealed.