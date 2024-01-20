Justin Timberlake Teases Fans With New Music

Justin Timberlake shocked fans by dropping a new single Friday night, then teasing the release of his sixth studio album.

Timberlake debuted the new song “Selfish” during a live performance at the Orpheum Theater in his hometown of Memphis. Fans were then treated to a surprise viewing of a 33-second clip of the single on YouTube. The former NSYNC star went on to tease the album on Instagram.

The upcoming album is titled, “Everything I Thought I Was,” and it’s already getting some serious attention. The teaser clip features famous actor Benicio Del Toro as the narrator. The first glimpse gave Asteroid City vibes by showing a model car driving into a desert gas station. Timberlake then appears in the clip, staring at a sunset in the backdrop.

Fans could only see the back of Timberlake, who stood with his hands crossed behind his lower back as he gazed at the sky.

“That’s a nice car. Wait, it’s a model,” Del Toro said in the voiceover.

“Did that say, ‘JT’? Okay, that sunset is definitely not real. Oh, there’s Justin. Why won’t he turn around?” he continues.

“What the fuck is he staring at?”

The video concludes with the flash of a title card which read, “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was.”

Timberlake has released five solo studio albums: “Justified” (2002), “FutureSex/LoveSounds” (2006), “The 20/20 Experience (2013)” and “The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2 (2013)” as well as “Man of the Woods” (2018). (RELATED: The Rolling Stones Release A Sizzling Hot Music Video Featuring Sydney Sweeney)

The iconic star seems to be hitting the public circuit again, as he prepares to appear on SNL as the Jan. 27 musical guest. Dakota Johnson is set to host.