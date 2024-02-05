Watch Lawmaker Smile While Piers Morgan Describes The Most Horrifying Moments In People’s Lives

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak smiled Sunday as television host Piers Morgan described the atrocities taking place under his leadership.

Morgan described how his 79-year-old mother suffered a heart attack just three months ago, and was almost left for dead in a hospital corridor, along with countless others, according to his statements on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Morgan described how his mother was put on a trolley (a type of hospital bed) and left alone for seven hours. “The heart monitor battery ran out. No one fixed it,” Morgan told the unelected PM, who spent the whole interview with a disgusting smirk on his face.

While Sunak conceded that Great Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) is a revolting failure under his leadership — which, again, no citizens voted for but somehow he ended up running the country — his reaction to Morgan’s heartbreaking story was vile.

“We’ve not made enough progress.” Rishi Sunak admits he’s failed on NHS waiting lists as Piers Morgan tells him a shocking personal story about his mother lying in a hospital corridor for hours. Watch more on YouTube at 2pm: https://t.co/mxTnxUUCe8@piersmorgan | #PMndthePM pic.twitter.com/pp9coZ1Ppv — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 5, 2024

“There were between, she reckons, 35 and 40 other people on trollies in the corridors at this [emergency room], most of them elderly without people,” Morgan continued. “She said old men were begging for bottles to urinate into. Others were crying in pain or discomfort. She said it was a scene out of a warzone. And she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.”

Morgan’s mother was also terrified. She’d just had a heart attack and no one was helping her. There’s every chance his mother could have died on that trolley before she received medical care, Morgan stated. (RELATED: British Woman Who Can’t Afford Food Aims Profanity-Laden Rant At ‘Waste Of Space’ Prime Minister)

“That is a shocking story and I’m really glad that she’s feeling better now. Send her my best. I’m glad she got the treatment she needed,” Sunak replied, still smiling at the horror.

The incident with Morgan’s mother occurred on a Monday night in the small coastal town of Brighton. This was not a busy weekend night filled with people who’d hurt themselves, and Sunak looked like he really, really enjoyed the idea. What a pig.