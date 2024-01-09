British Woman Who Can’t Afford Food Aims Profanity-Laden Rant At ‘Waste Of Space’ Prime Minister

A video shared Monday showed a British woman’s completely justified mental breakdown over unelected slimebucket Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s total dismissal of his responsibilities to the British public.

People were already choosing between eating and heating, lining up at food banks, and depending on a failed healthcare system in 2022. A little over a year later, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was not elected via a general election — he kind of just walked into the position after the last Prime Minister bailed on the job after a nanosecond — is doing absolutely nothing to mitigate the soaring costs of living his constituents are starving through.

And one epic rant posted on social media basically proves that Sunak is a “fucking disgrace.”

Ordinary working Brits are hurting, but Rishi Sunak doesn’t care. He’s prioritising the army of illegal migrants, putting them up in good hotels while millions of Brits can’t even afford to eat. This just can’t go on. pic.twitter.com/W6smkoBNDi — Way of the World (@wayotworld) January 8, 2024

“You stand there are you about, essentially, a person like me, somebody who works full time and lives in social accommodation — I don’t have anything other than my phone contract on finance,” the Brit described in a teary video, “and yet I just had to walk out of Aldi because after my bills are paid every month, I am left with $600 to put fuel in my car so I can get to work, get my food for the month, and do everything else I need to do.”

To put it in perspective, even with a small phone contract and fuel as her only bills, there is little chance this woman can afford to eat properly with whatever remains from the $600 per month she gets for her job, once the government takes most of her money away in her paycheck. (RELATED: Politicians Are So Inept On One Issue It Could Bankrupt One Of America’s Greatest Allies, Apparently)

Somehow, the woman was able to put away $100 of that money per month to pay her car insurance annually, but she won’t be able to afford to do that by February 2024 thanks to increased premiums. “So I’m about to make the decision tonight, today, that me not eating is the better way to go about it,” the woman says, and it’s hard to not well up with her.

From here, she held absolutely nothing back against Sunak, screaming at his stupid system that essentially only allows British people to just barely survive, so long as they’re cohabitating in a couple. (RELATED: Movie Star Simon Pegg Goes Viral With Sweary-Rant Aimed At British Politicians)

“You’re the biggest waste of space this country’s ever fucking heard of,” she concluded,” and the way the government dares to sit there and allow for people like me [who work full time, five days a week] had to look at getting a second job for the second time just so I’m gonna be able to get by.”

For all Americans wondering why this matters, it’s the final words from this woman that hit home. It turns out that the British public may or may not be paying for Sunak and his ugly friend’s second homes via their taxes, but they’re paying for the politicians’ $ 40-a-day food allowance.

Call me crazy, but I don’t think the Brits are going to put up with this much longer. And while most Americans might think Brits aren’t the type to complain, you might want to think again. British people are very good at sitting back and doing nothing until everything hits a boiling point, and things go full revolution.