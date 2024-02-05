Porn Star Whitney Wright Visits Iran, Sparks Outrage

American adult film star Whitney Wright embarked on a controversial visit to Iran and sparked outraged, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The porn star defied U.S. State Department advisories when she traveled to Iran, a country known for its stringent laws against pornography. The adult actress, who has previously engaged in pro-Palestinian advocacy, documented her visit on social media and highlighted her interest in the museum’s exhibits.

“I’m sharing exhibits from a museum that are never seen,” Wright wrote on Instagram. “It’s not an endorsement of the government.”

Wright’s trip to Iran raised eyebrows since the country enacted laws in 2007 that could impose severe punishments, including the death penalty, for those involved in the adult film industry. Despite these risks, Wright was granted a visa, a fact that drew criticism and astonishment from various quarters, including Iranian officials and media outlets with connections to the Revolutionary Guard, The AP reported. (RELATED:Porn Actress Could Face Legal Consequences For Filming Sex Act At Major Landmark)

Wright’s trip to Iran sparked debates about the country’s policies, particularly its enforcement of the mandatory hijab law. Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani and activist Masih Alinejad, who has been targeted by the Iranian regime, expressed their dismay and criticism of Wright’s visit.

“You punish people of this country in various methods for removal of hijab but you allow a porn actress to come here for tourism!?” Pesiani wrote on Instagram.

“We the women of Iran want be [sic] like Rosa Parks and not Whitney Wright,” Alinejad wrote, according to The AP. “The true warmongers are the agents of the Islamic Republic who will execute you if you be true to yourself.”

The timing of Wright’s visit is particularly notable in the context of Iran’s ongoing issues related to women’s rights, the outlet reported. The country has been under scrutiny following the imprisonment of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi and the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, both of which highlight the regime’s oppressive policies towards women.

The U.S. State Department reiterated its stance, advising American citizens against travel to Iran and cautioning about the potential dangers, including wrongful detention. The statement also criticized Iran’s role in regional instability and its support for terrorist activities.