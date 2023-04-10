Porn Actress Could Face Legal Consequences For Filming Sex Act At Major Landmark

A South American porn star might face legal ramifications for allegedly filming a sex act at a Colombian national landmark, according to Gizmodo.

Katty Blake allegedly published a video on PornHub last week where she reportedly performed oral sex on her boyfriend Zac, who also doubles as her manager, at the Rock of Guatapé not far from Medellin, Colombia, Gizmodo reported. The video reportedly shows the couple ascending up the 702 stairs to reach the top, look to see if anyone was around and then engaging in the sexual act, the outlet noted.

The clip reportedly sparked local outrage and dominated Latin American news headlines. The tourist company that runs and operates the rock, La Piedra, claimed it is poised to take legal action against the pair as well as anyone else potentially connected to the video, Gizmodo reported. (RELATED: Porn Plays For Three Minutes On Indian Train Station’s Screens As Bystanders Look On)

“We strongly reject the actions of the people who have used our landmark to create a pornographic video,” La Piedra stated on April 5, the outlet reported. “We’re going to carry out the appropriate investigations in order to begin taking legal action against any person involved in this obscene act, which not only affects our name, but also the name of the municipality of Guatapé and the region. We will take the necessary steps to ensure that these situations do not repeat themselves.”

On Instagram, Blake appeared to confirm that she filmed the sex act at the Colombian heritage site, the outlet noted. “CC: They criticize me for making porn videos in public places when in fact what I do is turn them into historical monuments,” Blake stated on April 4, according to Gizmodo.

Zac reportedly confirmed he was the man who was on the receiving end of the oral sex act, the outlet noted. He noted that he did not expect the video to go viral. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Reality TV Star Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Child Porn)

“It’s really random to read all of these comments from older women saying that we deserve to be jailed or fined,” Zac said. “The country is in fucking shit,” Zac added, according to Gizmodo. “It’s as if those women who criticize us wear blindfolds. They don’t criticize the other serious things happening. Rather, they get scandalized over a sexual video or a blow job, as if these women with 10 or 20 kids are saying, ‘no, sex is bad, oh my God, no.’” (RELATED: University Hosts ‘Anal Sex 101’ Discussion: ‘Safe And Pleasurable’)

Blake reportedly charges $15 per month for viewers to consume her explicit content on OnlyFans, the outlet reported.

The rock is estimated to be 65 million years old and is widely regarded as a “natural marvel,” according to the outlet.