San Francisco Police Station Burglarized, ‘Department-Issued Property’ Stolen, Cops Say: REPORT

A suspected burglar allegedly broke into a San Francisco police station Thursday and stole property, a law enforcement spokesperson said, according to SFGate.

Police officers at the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD)’s Northern Station noticed the suspected burglar in a secure area of the station at about 3:20 am and attempted to detain him, SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca said, SFGate reported.

A brief struggle reportedly ensued, but the police overpowered the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. The man allegedly had stolen “department-issued property,” Officer Rueca said, while the identity and worth of the property were not disclosed, the outlet reported.

Samson Vasili-Hadjitoffi, 35, of San Francisco, was identified as the suspect and faces charges of second-degree burglary and resisting or delaying arrest, according to KTVU. (RELATED: District Attorney Has Work Laptop Stolen In Car Break-In, Reportedly Told To File Police Report)

Three suspects allegedly disguised as Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers broke into a resident’s home late Dec. 28, 2023, and stole a purse, the LAPD said in a statement. The suspects allegedly entered the house by smashing a window and announcing themselves as “LAPD” before taking the house sitter’s purse. The suspects allegedly escaped before the LAPD arrived at the scene, and the LAPD could not immediately get detailed descriptions of the suspects.