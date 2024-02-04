Famous Rapper Killer Mike Arrested At The Grammy Awards

Police arrested famous rapper Killer Mike at the Grammy Awards moments after he won three awards.

Video footage captured the moment police led the handcuffed artist out of the Crypto arena. Someone could be heard shouting “Are you serious, what the fuck!” as he was quickly ushered out of the arena by armed officers. The 48-year-old rapper had just received the award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” as well as the award for Best Rap Album for “Michael,” presented in the pre-show.

Killer Mike arrested at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/rX3cW4F0WA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 5, 2024

The Los Angeles Police Department did not declare the reason for the rapper’s arrest. An independent source reported he was arrested for a misdemeanor which was unrelated to the actual awards show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away, someone yelled, “Free Mike!”

Congrats @KillerMike on sweeping all 3 nominations… yes sir ! Proud of you brother 🛸 pic.twitter.com/k5aiVKr0y3 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) February 4, 2024

Killer Mike has been politically active, throwing his support in favor of Bernie Sanders and, for his home state, endorsed Democrat Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Bill Maher Shocked As Killer Mike Refuses To Endorse Biden Over Trump)

Killer Mike was detained in a security room in the Crypto Arena.

This story continues to develop.