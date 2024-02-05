Video Shows Police Handcuffing Porn Star Lisa Ann Famous For Parodying Conservative Politician

Officers from the New York Police Department reportedly dragged former porn star Lisa Ann out of Matt Rife’s comedy show in handcuffs, Sunday night.

Video footage appeared to show the former adult entertainer, famous for spoofing Sarah Palin in her porn videos, being hauled out of Radio City Music Hall roughly 20 minutes into the show, according to an Instagram video she posted to her social media account. She claimed eight ushers surrounded her and removed her from the premises for using her phone, then proceeded to threaten to put Lisa Ann under psychiatric hold. Police on-scene alleged she was acting drunk and disorderly, according to TMZ.

Lisa Ann insisted she did not touch her phone at all, but noted her friend looked at a text message on her own phone, according to TMZ.

She claimed that the New York City Police gave her the option of being arrested or put on a 5150 hold, so she opted for arrest. She then said the police told her there was nobody available to transport her to the police station, so they called an ambulance for her. She claimed she was held in handcuffs on the street for 45 minutes until the medics arrived, and said she was “humiliated” by the experience, according to TMZ.

Police officials said they received reports she was acting “off,” and displaying “erratic behavior,” as though she was having some sort of “psychiatric episode,” according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann)

The former porn star said the ambulance finally arrived on scene but refused to transport her to the hospital, after hearing the entirety of the story from both parties. They reportedly said they had too many “really ill” patients to treat and opted not to transport Lisa Ann.

She said police then gave her an ultimatum to leave the show without further issue or to be officially arrested, so she reluctantly agreed to leave. The police did not issue any charges or citations, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Desperate’: Fans Trash Iggy Azalea After She Announces Porn Awards Gig)

Lisa Ann is reportedly currently seeking an explanation for what transpired but has not expressed the desire to file litigation at this time.

“Everyone knows how much I love NYC but after being tossed around in handcuffs it’s all different now 😥,” she wrote to her social media page.