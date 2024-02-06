Biden Roasted Online For Wearing Ukraine Tie And Pin

President Joe Biden was roasted online Tuesday for wearing a Ukraine tie and pin after he drew attention to his attire during his remarks from the White House.

Biden spoke about the Senate border security bill, which includes billions more in funding for Ukraine’s security than U.S.-Mexico border security. The bill secures $118.3 billion for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel funding. It also earmarks around $60 billion in funding for Ukrainian security measures. About $20 billion is allocated for southern border security.

“I’m wearing my Ukraine tie and my Ukraine pin, which I’ve been wearing because they’re in dire straits right now defending themselves against the Russian onslaught. Brutal conquest,” Biden said.

“The clock is ticking,” Biden warned. “Every week, every month that passes, without new aid to Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian onslaught. Just what Putin wants.” (RELATED: ‘An Absolute Non-Starter’: House Republicans Vow TO Tank Senate Border Bill)

Social media users criticized Biden’s representation of the foreign country.

“Biden wearing his Ukraine tie which he received for being employee of the month in 2015,” conservative radio host Rich Zeoli wrote on Twitter, referring to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings with Ukraine.

“Biden … bragging about proudly wearing the colors and flag of Ukraine instead of America. Why have we accepted a f**king traitor like this for president for 3 … years? Kick his senile a** OUT!” Lavern Spicer, a Republican candidate for Congress in Florida, tweeted in response to a clip.

Ukraine has received a total of $75 billion from the U.S., including humanitarian and economic assistance, since engaging in war with Russia in Feb. 2022, the German research organization the Kiel Institute for the World Economy reported, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson doubled down Monday evening when speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on his declaration that the Senate’s foreign aid and border security package was “dead on arrival.”