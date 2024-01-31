WARNING: It Appears That We’re In For One Hell Of A Violent Hurricane Season In 2024

As a hurricane enthusiast, I’m thrilled. As a Floridian, ehh…

The 2023 hurricane season was a busy one. As a matter of fact, it was the fourth most active on record, and the action was a result of world-record ocean temperatures that were happening all around the world.

The record temperatures and storm season stayed strong throughout 2023, placing above the prior decades of recorded satellite data — and by a lot.

Well, it's actually warmer here in 2024, with January taking us into uncharted waters when you examine satellite temperature data from the last 40 years. The trend of temperatures in 2024 are expected to be more linear because of El Niño weakening, however, they're expected to be higher than 2023's record-highs.

So you know what that means, ladies and gentlemen?

That’s right! A violent 2024 hurricane season, more violent than last year’s — and that one was rockin’ and rollin’.

A dangerous combination of La Niña and record-warm temperatures in the Atlantic will be bringing another round of hurricane parties, potentially more than last season — this as a smaller total of wind will be in the atmosphere, which makes it easier for hurricanes to form and maintain strength.

CFS has been consistently hinting at a 2023 (On Steroids) for the peak of the 2024 Hurricane Season. Probably looking at an easy hyperactive season but with plenty of recurves. If anything spins up in the Caribbean (especially the Western Caribbean) watch out! #Tropics pic.twitter.com/zG6KHvReyr — Republican Wx (@republicanwx) January 23, 2024

June 1 … just months away from what appears to be one hell of a season.