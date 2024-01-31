Editorial

WARNING: It Appears That We’re In For One Hell Of A Violent Hurricane Season In 2024

In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the northwestern Bahamas as it gets hit with 175 mph winds. According to the National Hurricane Center Dorian is predicted to hit the U.S. as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
As a hurricane enthusiast, I’m thrilled. As a Floridian, ehh…

The 2023 hurricane season was a busy one. As a matter of fact, it was the fourth most active on record, and the action was a result of world-record ocean temperatures that were happening all around the world.

The record temperatures and storm season stayed strong throughout 2023, placing above the prior decades of recorded satellite data — and by a lot.

Well, it’s actually warmer here in 2024, with January taking us into uncharted waters when you examine satellite temperature data from the last 40 years. The trend of temperatures in 2024 are expected to be more linear because of El Niño weakening, however, they’re expected to be higher than 2023’s record-highs. (RELATED: Woman Gets Her Leg Mauled In Australian Shark Attack: REPORT)

So you know what that means, ladies and gentlemen?

That’s right! A violent 2024 hurricane season, more violent than last year’s — and that one was rockin’ and rollin’.

A dangerous combination of La Niña and record-warm temperatures in the Atlantic will be bringing another round of hurricane parties, potentially more than last season — this as a smaller total of wind will be in the atmosphere, which makes it easier for hurricanes to form and maintain strength.

June 1 … just months away from what appears to be one hell of a season.