Honda Recalls 750,000 Vehicles Over Safety Concerns

Honda recalled 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. Tuesday over defective airbags that could inflate unintentionally during a crash.

The recalled vehicles’ front seat weight sensor was at risk of cracking and short-circuiting, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reportedly said, which would make the airbags difficult to suppress. The recall includes certain models of Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic vehicles from 2020 to 2022, as well as some models of Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles from 2020 and 2021.

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty sensor that may cause the front passenger air bags to inflate when they’re not supposed to. https://t.co/7x1QtLmQrI pic.twitter.com/lnuVifcrAU — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2024

Honda told the NHTSA that it had 3,834 warranty claims. The carmaker said there were no reported injuries or deaths related to the recall since June 2020, and that dealers plan to replace the faulty sensors, according to NBC News. (RELATED: City Council Members Urge Federal Government To Recall Kias And Hyundais Due To ‘Thousands Of Thefts’)

Honda attributed the airbag issue to a natural disaster that affected the manufacturing plant of a subcontractor, the NHTSA said. The base material of the printed circuit board of the weight sensor was temporarily changed by a supplier, which Honda believes “could allow additional strain to the printed circuit board,” NBC News reported.

Several automakers have recently issued recalls of their cars. Tesla recalled 2.2 million electric vehicles in the U.S. in February over an incorrect font size on the vehicles’ warning lights, which the automaker said increases the risk of crashes.