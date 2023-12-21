Honda Recalls More Than 2.5 Million Vehicles Over Risk Of Stalling While Driving

Honda will recall more than 2.5 million vehicles over concerns of fuel pump failure which may cause the vehicles to stall while in motion and potentially crash, authorities said Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledged in a letter the American Honda Motor Company’s notification of a safety recall of potentially 2,539,902 vehicles sent Monday to the federal body.

“The fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail,” the letter read in part. “Fuel pump failure can cause an engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The affected vehicles are “certain 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Acura ILX, MDX, MDX Hybrid, RDX, RLX, TLX, 2019-2020 Honda Insight, Passport, 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV, Fit, and 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid, Acura NSX vehicles,” according to the letter.

Dealers will reportedly replace the fuel pump module at no cost to customers. Honda would send NHTSA-approved recall notification letters to owners by Feb. 5, the letter said.

The recall notification came hot on the heels of another Honda recall alert for 106,030 2020-2022 CR-V hybrid sport utility vehicles, the NHTSA acknowledged Tuesday in a separate letter. A missing fuse on the power circuit of the 12-volt battery cable routed outside the vehicles’ frames could cause the battery cable to overheat or short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire or injury during a crash, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will reportedly replace the battery cable for free. Honda will send NHTSA-approved recall notification letters to owners by Jan. 29, the letter read. (RELATED: Honda Issues Recall That Could Impact Over 300,000 Vehicles Due To Seatbelt Defect)

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is affected in both recall cases, the two letters revealed.