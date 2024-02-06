Jury Convicts Man For Drowning 6-Year-Old Child With Special Needs In Bathtub

A jury convicted a 22-year-old Michigan man Friday for the drowning death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child, authorities reported.

Hunter Locke-Hughes, from Fraser, reportedly drowned the boy, who had special needs, while giving him a bath at his girlfriend’s condominium in 2021, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

The jury found Hughes guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Terrance Adams, a boy who was partially blind and had a heart defect, according to a FOX2 Detroit interview with the boy’s father in 2022. (RELATED: Woman Found Guilty Of Torturing Special Needs Son, Appears To Throw Up On Stand When Shown Photo Of Malnourished Body)

Hughes, who will be sentenced in March, was also found guilty of first-degree child abuse, which carries the potential of life in prison, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Our commitment to protecting the innocent and seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society remains unwavering. I hope the family can find closure with this guilty verdict,” Prosecutor Lucido said.

Regarding the verdict, Terry’s aunt, Shannon Grabowsky, told the Macomb Daily, “It’s a great day. We’re definitely grateful and happy. We would have liked to see first-degree murder but we are happy that he will serve a long sentence and he will have to endure some of the things that Terry went through.”

Grabowsky emphasized the trauma the case caused the families involved, especially that of her nephew and the boy’s father, Gerry Adams.

“The lives of three families have been turned upside down,” Grabowsky said.

In the FOX2 Detroit 2022 interview, Terry’s father said he wanted justice for his son.

“Terry was my best friend so every day gets harder and harder,” he said. “Be careful who you let watch your kids.”