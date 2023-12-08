Senator’s Son Hit With Manslaughter Charges After Car Chase That Killed Sheriff’s Deputy

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer’s son was charged Thursday with manslaughter and fleeing an officer after leading police on a pursuit that killed a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Associated Press.

The 42-year-old son, Ian Cramer, is scheduled to appear in court Friday facing charges of manslaughter, fleeing a police officer, and reckless endangerment, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘He Led A Double Life’: Democratic Operative Sean Caddle Pleads Guilty In Grisly Murder-For-Hire Plot)

Ian was reportedly driven to the Sanford health emergency room in Bismarck, North Dakota by his mother around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities stated. His mother had alleged concerns for his mental health, however, upon getting out of the SUV Ian had taken control of the vehicle.

The senator’s son then reportedly crashed through a door at the hospital’s emergency department, escaping from an enclosed ambulance bay, AP News reported. Ian was tracked by one of his sisters, alerting authorities of his location.

After over an hour, a Mercer County deputy was able to locate Ian, which became the start of a police pursuit according to North Dakota Highway Patrol, AP News reported. After authorities attempted to stop the senator’s son by using a tire deflation device, he had reportedly been able to continue driving down the North Dakota highway at 100 mph.

Beulah Chief of Police Frank Senn and Deputy Paul Martin then deployed another deflation device, taking cover behind their cars. However, Ian swerved which caused him to slam head-on into Martin’s squad car “launching him for about 100 feet,” charging documents stated, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Naked Man Fighting Cop Before Driving Off, Allegedly Crashing Patrol Cruiser)

Authorities stated that Ian allegedly attempted to run from the scene but Senn was able to subdue him, injuring him in the process. Both Ian and Martin were then taken to the hospital where Martin was declared deceased and Ian was evaluated then jailed, AP News reported.

Cramer released a statement early Thursday regarding the tragic incident, stating that Ian “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in serve paranoia and hallucinations.” The Republican senator also asked the public for “prayers” for Martin’s family and colleagues.

“We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy. We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us,” Cramer stated early Thursday.

Martin, an 18-year sheriff’s veteran, leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren, according a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our entire community has suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin. He is our beloved brother in law enforcement, a husband, father, and grandpa. Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken,” the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office stated in an online press release.