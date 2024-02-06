Former Irish PM John Bruton, Who Was ‘Very Significant’ In Northern Irish Peace Talks, Dies

Former Irish Prime Minister John Bruton, who spearheaded the Northern Irish peace talks, died Tuesday at the age of 76 in a Dublin hospital.

Bruton served as prime minister from 1994 to 1997 when Northern Ireland was undergoing contentious negotiations with its rival militant groups, according to The Associated Press (AP). The former prime minister’s family announced his death after a long illness.

“He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot,” a family statement released by the Fine Gael Party said.

It is with deep sadness to learn of former Taoiseach John Bruton’s passing. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Mr Bruton’s legacy in building lasting peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland will always be remembered. May he rest in peace.pic.twitter.com/QLNGreWJTZ — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) February 6, 2024

The former Irish prime minister was instrumental in the build up to the Good Friday peace accords in 1998. The accords were finalized after Bruton lost reelection to Bertie Ahern, who represented rival party Fianna Fail, according to The AP. Bruton was “very significant” in the peace talks, Irish President Michael D. Higgins said.

“Very open and forthright in his opinions, John had a great sense of humor which was a great help in ensuring a sense of collegiality and that small issues would never be allowed to defeat what was important in relation to the things that mattered most,” Higgins said, according to The AP.

Bruton was remembered as “brave and talented” by former British Prime Minister John Major, who held the same view as Higgins that the former Irish prime minister “contributed mightily to the early days of the peace process.” Major and Bruton drafted a 1995 framework document to help bring peace between the two sides. (RELATED: Namibia’s President Hage Geingob Dead At 82)

“In testing circumstances, he put peace above political self-interest to progress the path towards the end of violence,” Major said, The AP reported. “He was a formidable servant of the Irish nation and of peace, and I am deeply saddened at his passing.”

Bruton retired from politics after leading the Fine Gael party from 1990 to 2001. He served as European Union ambassador to the U.S. between 2004 and 2009 after his retirement, according to the outlet.

Bruton is survived by his wife Finola, his three children and extended family, according to The AP.