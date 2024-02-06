Rep. Lauren Boebert Obtains Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband: REPORT

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has obtained a temporary restraining order Monday against Jayson Boebert, her ex-husband, according to legal documents, multiple outlets reported.
The congresswoman’s actions come in the wake of allegations that Jayson made threats against her well-being and his own over the last 14 months, legal documents showed, according to The Denver Post. The Garfield County court reportedly received Lauren’s legal filings Friday, where she alleged Jayson issued threats and made an unauthorized entry into her home in Colorado.
In a recent legal document, Lauren requested a protective order for herself and her four kids, with three being under 18, alleging reasons related to stalking and potential physical harm, The Denver Post reported. The documents reportedly alleged that Jayson entered her residence unlawfully in Silt Friday morning, took her personal items and later sent her a text confessing to destroying them. Subsequently, a judge approved a provisional protective order for Lauren and her three underage children on the same day, according to the outlet. Jayson has been reportedly scheduled for a court hearing regarding the protective order Thursday.
Jayson alleged his reason for entering the home was to tidy up in anticipation of a visit from “her Granny,” according to a text message sent to The Associated Press (AP). He claimed he was the actual victim in an alleged prior restaurant incident. “I would never harm Lauren I just want to move on and be in peace,” he told the AP. (RELATED:Lauren Boebert Faced A Grueling Reelection Battle. So She Called An Audible)
He reportedly further alleged that his former spouse was leveraging the order as a pretext for relocating to a different congressional district, the documents said. In her legal filing, Lauren also referenced an alleged altercation Jan. 9 involving Jayson and their 18-year-old son, the AP reported. The dispute reportedly escalated to the point where their son allegedly contacted the police and Jayson allegedly seized a rifle and departed the scene, according to the documents. Lauren was not at the scene during this alleged incident, the AP reported.
The charges against the ex-husband of the congresswoman reportedly included harassment, illegal weapon use and third-degree assault, the documents revealed. Jayson chose not to address inquiries about the alleged events of Jan. 9 directly in his communications with the AP.